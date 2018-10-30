Rollover accident in Hoquiam from distracted driving

Looking away from the road to change the radio station led to a rollover accident in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department said that they and Hoquiam Fire were called Monday night to the 300 block of Emerson Avenue after a man rolled his car.

Responders arrived on scene to find a 20 year old Ocean Shores man in a 1999 Nissan Maxima on it’s roof. An off-duty Ocean Shores police officer and a Grays Harbor Communications Center E911 dispatcher arrived just after the collision occurred and assisted the man out of his car.

The driver had minor injuries, but declined treatment or transport to the hospital.

Officers learned the man was driving westbound on Emerson Avenue when he reached down to change the radio station, taking his eyes from the roadway and striking a 2006 Ford F-350 that was parked on the side of the road.

The collision caused the the Nissan to deploy the airbags and roll onto its top. The man was wearing his seatbelt and there were no signs that the he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The driver was cited for Negligent Driving in the Second Degree and for Failing to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance.

His vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Hoquiam Police Department reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the roadway, limit distractions, wear their seatbelts, and drive defensively.