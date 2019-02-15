Robbery at Perfect View Espresso

The Aberdeen Police Department arrested a woman this week after she robbed a local coffee stand.

In a report, APD says officers were called to the stand on the Port Industrial road Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 5pm.

An employee at the stand reported told officers that a woman had demanded money before fleeing the scene. Officers were able to find the 32-year-old a few blocks away.

APD says that the suspect admitted admitted to demanding money.

The woman was reported as a transient and was arrested for investigation of robbery and booked into the Aberdeen Jail.