Road work will create delays June 1 near Montesano

An upcoming traffic shift on US 12 at Monte-Brady Road in Montesano will include temporary changes to the lanes and intersection.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 1, crews will work to move eastbound US 12 onto a temporary single lane crossing over the median.

Travelers can expect a rolling slowdown during the traffic shift.

Once complete, one lane in each direction will remain open on the westbound side of the highway.

The shift allows crews to build a new bridge for eastbound travel.

Temporary changes to the Monte-Brady Road intersection:

Eastbound US 12 off-ramp to the Monte-Brady Road will temporarily close.

Right turns will be available from the Monte-Brady Road to eastbound US 12.

Left turn restrictions will continue until construction is complete.

Work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

This work is part of a series of traffic shifts happening this spring and summer for fish habitat work under US 12 and SR 8 in Grays Harbor County.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about road projects in Grays Harbor County.

Advance notice and real-time information are available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.