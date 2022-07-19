Road work throughout the Olympic Peninsula underway or starting soon

Travelers headed to Ocean Shores, Lake Cushman, Mount Rainier National Park, and other popular summer destinations will want to plan for additional travel delays this year.
Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will resurface several state highways around the Olympic Peninsula and the region.
Work has already begun on a number of roadways, and drivers can anticipate work on some projects to continue into early fall.
Locally, drivers can see work on SR 115 between Ocean Shores and SR 109, as well as work throughout the Olympic Peninsula in Jefferson, Clallam, and Mason counties.
The speed limit will be lowered. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times with flaggers or pilot cars alternating traffic in each direction through the following work zones:
The Pacific Northwest has a very short window for essential road repairs. This level of resurfacing work to repair and preserve highways requires dry and warm weather. It cannot be done during the region’s cool rainy season. The work requires daylight hours.
The work is managed under two separate construction contracts.
Travelers can get advance information about the work via the WSDOT app and real-time travel map.