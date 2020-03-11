      Weather Alert

Road closures and detours planned in Ocean Shores this month

Mar 11, 2020 @ 8:44am

Waterline work will close two roads in Ocean Shores.

In an announcement from Public Works Director Nick Bird, he says that the  City of Ocean Shores will be conducting waterline work near the bridges on Albatross Avenue and East Chance A La Mer in March.

Because of this work, it would mean two separate roadway closures. 

Bird says that this work must be complete before bridge repair efforts are conducted in April. 

Closures will occur on:

  • March 18, 2020 – Albatross Ave NE will be closed between Sunset Ave. NE to East Chance A La Mer NE from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • March 25, 2020 – East Chance A La Mer NE will be closed between Cardinal St. NE to Ozette St. NE from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Detour routes will be setup for both closures. 

Water customers in the localized areas may have water service disrupted during the closures. 

Impacted customers will be notified by door hangers on the Monday prior to the scheduled service outage.

Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Matt Tobert at (360) 940-7535 or mtobert@osgov.com.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th