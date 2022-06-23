Road closure coming to Lake Aberdeen

Aberdeen, WA – The City of Aberdeen is announcing upcoming scheduled road closures at a local waterway.
The city says that Chehalis Valley Timber LLC has been awarded the contract to harvest timber in the area of Lake Aberdeen.
The City of Aberdeen tells KXRO that the work will require a short term closure to maximize the safety of those in the area during logging operations.
This will include closing access to the west boat launch.
Lake Aberdeen’s West Entrance will be closed to traffic on June 28th and June 29th in order to fall trees near the roadway.
The city says that an additional 2 day closure will be announced in the coming weeks to remove the fallen trees from this area.
The main entrance to the recreation area will remain open during the operation.
For more information on this project, please visit the City’s website at www.aberdeenwa.gov.
Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Kevin Eldred at (360) 537-3222 or [email protected]