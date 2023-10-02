Riverside Bridge closing overnight Oct. 2-3

Two northbound US 101 Riverside Bridge closures down and two more to go.

Work to upgrade the bridge’s machine rooms will extend into the week of Oct. 2.

9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4:

Northbound US 101 will close to vehicles and pedestrians over the Riverside Bridge.

A signed detour will direct travelers onto the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge.

Flaggers will alternate traffic on the Simpson Avenue Bridge to keep people moving.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Four overnight bridge closures were scheduled for the week of Sept. 25.

Crews were able to close the bridge two of those nights. The other two closures were rescheduled due to high winds and heavy rain.

Travelers can also expect single-lane closures during the week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please slow down and pay attention when driving through work zones to keep workers and all roadway users safe.

Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map. Sign up for email updates to get the latest information on road construction in Grays Harbor County.