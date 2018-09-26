River City cleanup continues and trespassers will be cited

The City of Aberdeen has begun the clean-up of the homeless camp along the Chehalis River, known unofficially as River City.

According to a release, the city has removed much of the garbage and cleared most of the overgrown vegetation and brush and they they will now begin removing vehicles and structures from the property.

In the release from Mayor Eric Larson’s office, the city has placed portable toilets and garbage collection on the property on a temporary basis and they state that efforts will continue to clear the site.

“The City maintains its position that the property is not safe for human habitation. The City continues to recognize the need for a transition period for people currently on the property to find safe and/or permanent housing options.”

The city says that they are conducting the cleanup, having initially partnered with local agencies to assist in a transition although a lack of information from local groups has led them to do the work on their own.

“Citing client privacy concerns, those local agencies are not providing requested information to the City. Therefore, the City will enter the site to identify individuals at the property, and to ensure safe and efficient relocation from the property.”

The city states that they have placed No Trespassing signs and will actively enforce the rules on anyone entering the property without prior written permission. This includes access by non-profits and advocacy organizations interested in providing support to those on the property.

Vehicle gates installed at the entrance to the property will be closed starting Wednesday, September 26th at 5pm to further control vehicular access.

Individuals and organizations interested in obtaining permission to access the site may contact the City of Aberdeen Public Works Department at (360) 537-3228.