Rider without license falls asleep riding motorcycle

A Pacific County woman was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash

The 50 year old Ocean Park woman without a motorcycle license was riding on SR 101 outside Long Beach on Saturday night when she fell asleep .

In a report from the Washington State Patrol, they say the woman was on a 2008 Yamaha XVS650 as she was heading south around 11:30pm.

As the woman was riding, she fell asleep and leaned the bike to the left, hitting the peg on the ground. When the woman crossed the center line, she overcorrected and put the bike down in the ditch. She was taken to Ocean Beach Hospital for her injuries.

The woman was cited for Negligent Driving as well as Driving Without a Motorcycle Endorsement.