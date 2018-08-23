Reward increased for information in Pe Ell shooting

The reward for information about a Pe Ell home invasion and shooting has been increased to $12,000

On July 12, Nicole Burnett was asleep in her Pe Ell home when she heard a sound just after 1am. She tells authorities that when she got up to investigate she found a man inside her home. She said that the man was around 5’11”, wearing a hat, goggles or glasses, with a bandanna covering the bottom half of his face.

Burnett said that the man put a gun to the her face before shooting her in the right shoulder. She says that she was pleading with the man not to kill her and that she had 3 children who needed her.

When the man told her to go downstairs, Burnett says that it sounded as if the man was using some sort of device to disguise his voice.

Investigators believe that this was not a random attack and Burnett may have been targeted. They believe that someone in the small town has more information, and the reward has been increased to find a suspect.

Friends and family of Burnett have offered $10,000 for information to solve the case, according to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound who also are offering an additional $1000.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Department has added $1000 to the reward for information that leads to the arrest and charge of the person responsible.