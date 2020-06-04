Results of Pacific County survey on COVID-19 concerns released
The results are in following a survey of the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pacific County.
Over 1,500 people took part in the survey released last month, the majority of those being full-time residents.
The survey found that 53% of participants feel that the COVID-19 is media hyped, and 47% said it was something they think about all the time, and 36% said they were worried. In addition, nearly 48% said that it was something they feel they can combat.
By-far the largest concern related to the impacts of the restrictions within Pacific County according to survey respondents was the inability to see friends or family due to social distancing, while the closure of bars/restaurants, K-12 schools and limits on non-essential travel were also large concerns.
Priorities listed by the survey focused on the re-opening of non-essential businesses, schools, as well as the re-opening of parks, recreational activities, and beaches.
Despite restrictions, 30% of respondents indicated that they were happy with the county response prior to the Phase 2 variance, and 22% said they had concerns about the number of tourists visiting the area or re-opening too quickly.
Of those who participated, 44% were between 60-79, with 35% 40-59, and 92% were white.
In the survey participants, it had a wide array of job descriptions, with the largest groups either currently working or retired.
Full survey results at https://www.pacificcountycovid19.com/blog/pacific-county-covid-19-survey-1-results