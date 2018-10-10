Restoration work recovers museum items

As restoration and recovery continues on the Aberdeen Armory building, a number of items have been saved.

Parks Director Stacie Barnum tells KXRO that Restoration Management Company began the retrieval process for Museum property and during their work have been able to recover items from the building in the Curator’s office, including files, computers, paperwork, and a few artifacts.

She says that most of the property will be recovered and/or restored since the office area was not damaged as significantly as the museum displays.

Rognlins is scheduled to begin work Friday to shore up the building to allow RMC to continue property recovery in the display area.

Coastal Community Action Program will complete their property recovery this week.