Resources for local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Numerous local businesses have been closed to shut their doors or modify their operations as the state grapples with the novel coronavirus response, and many are unable to retain workers or sales, placing them at risk of not being able to re-open following restrictions.

Greater Grays Harbor Inc. and the state of Washington have been providing regular links to resources available to local businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and closures due to Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

If you are confused if your business is considered “essential” during the statewide response, updates have continued on the official state website;

Greater Grays Harbor have sent updates with links to loans and other resources for local business. They have created a COVID-19 Resources Page that will remain updated with an extensive list of resources for your business.

In their latest update, they provided links to some of the highlighted resources;

$10,000 SBA Grants Now Available

Small business owners are now eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000 from the Small Business Administration (SBA.)

Funds will be made available within three days of completing a successful application, and the loan advance DOES NOT HAVE TO BE REPAID.

CARES Act Provides New Relief Options for Businesses

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law, bringing several new options to businesses seeking economic relief, including:

Paycheck Protection Program

Emergency Economic Injury Grant (Loan advance up to 10k, does not need to be repaid) Small Business Debt Relief Program



Be sure to download the Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act below.

SBA Express Bridge Loans

Do you currently have a business relationship with an SBA Lender? This program allows you to access up to $25,000 with less paperwork and help to bridge the gap while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Facebook Small Business Grants

Facebook is offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses.

Webinar – Small Business Strategies to Maximize the CARES Act

Hosted by Washington Retail Association

Monday April 6

10a – 11am PDT

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a package of measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This package includes significant relief for small businesses, including $350 billion for Small Business Administration (SBA) loan guarantees and subsidies and additional funding for SBA resources.

You will learn the latest information, grants and loans for small businesses on this largest economic aid package in history. Advisors will share practical guidance on survival and navigation strategies

From the State website regarding the coronavirus;

Essential businesses

Businesses that can operate using telework should continue to do so. For businesses where individuals cannot work from home, the Governor’s Office has provided guidance on what businesses are essential, building on the federal government’s and California’s definition of “essential critical infrastructure workers.”

To clarify status, or request inclusion on the list, please fill out this form. If you want to report suspected violations of the governor’s orders regarding essential business functions, evictions, and social distancing, please fill out this form.



Supporting affected employers and workers

State agencies have been working with federal agencies, employers and workers to support businesses and workers affected by COVID-19.

Insurance information for businesses

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner has information about insurance coverage businesses need to protect themselves from potential losses.

Small businesses and non-profits

The City of Bellevue has put together a great small business and non-profit resource page. Many of these resources apply to businesses statewide.

The Department of Commerce has resources for agencies that provide assistance to unsheltered people.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and helping small businesses start, grow, and succeed nationwide. SCORE is a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and has been mentoring small business owners for more than forty years. SCORE offers small business entrepreneurs confidential business counseling services at no charge. SCORE provides resources, templates and tools to assist entrepreneurs in developing tools and plans they need to navigate their way to small business success.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Guidance for state agencies and local governments

Washington State Emergency Management Division has activated the Public Assistance (PA) Program to initiate the recovery process for the COVID–19 Pandemic Outbreak. This is specifically for state and local governments, tribal governments and to certain non-profits seeking federal assistance in response to COVID-19. Please visit https://mil.wa.gov/public-assistance. Questions can be submitted to: Assist.Public@mil.wa.gov

Information from the Office of Financial Management helping state organizations prepare for and respond to issues and questions related to COVID-19.

Department of Enterprise Services manages many business and operational services that state agencies and municipal governments need to deliver public services. Their centralized services include facilities and lease management, accounting, human resources, risk management, contracting and printing.

Planning, preparing and responding to COVID-19