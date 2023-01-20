KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Residents asked to watch for stolen Pacific County van

January 20, 2023 7:04AM PST
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a stolen vehicle.

According to the agency, a white minivan was stolen from the Oysterville area.

They say that there is damage on the passenger side of the van, which should help to identify the vehicle if seen.

This minivan was stolen along with a 1967 MG Midget classic car.

On Thursday, PCSO were able to recover the Midget, but have yet to recover the van.

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect was arrested for unrelated charges.

Please contact dispatch at 360-875-9397 if you know anything about the whereabouts of this vehicle.

 

 

