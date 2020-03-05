      Weather Alert

Residents asked to report any coronavirus induced price gouging

Mar 5, 2020 @ 7:28am

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning residents about price gouging as the concerns over novel coronavirus spread through the state, and he is asking anyone who suspects such an action to report it.

In a statement, Ferguson stated that “My office is investigating price gouging in the wake of the COVID-19 public-health emergency. We do not identify the targets of our investigations, but we are taking formal investigative actions.  If you see price gouging, file a complaint with my office.”

Residents who see possible price gouging during the  public-health emergency from Washington businesses can report it directly to the Attorney General’s website,

That office would contact the business before compelling them to adjust or pursuing legal action.

Information on filing a complaint is available here: https://www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint

