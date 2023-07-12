Representative Mike Chapman announces campaign for 24th District Senator

24th District State Representative Mike Chapman has announced his intent to run for the State Senate in the district.

This announcement comes following the launch of a campaign by current 24th District Senator Kevin Van De Wege for Washington State Lands Commissioner.

“This is a critical time for the Peninsula. We still have work to do to create jobs, increase economic opportunity, increase public safety, and improve the quality of life of every person that lives in this beautiful place,” said Mike Chapman.

Mike Chapman is serving his fourth term as State Representative.

He is currently the Chair of the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, the Transportation Committee, and the Business/Consumer Protection Committee.

Chapman served for a decade as a local law enforcement officer and U.S. Customs Inspector as well as four terms as a Clallam County Commissioner prior to his role as Representative.

Chapman received his master’s degree in Leadership and Liberal Studies from Duquesne University, his bachelor’s in Organizational Management from Northwest College and his Associates of Arts and Sciences from Shoreline College.

Mike and his family live in Port Angeles.

Both the Senate and Representative seats within the 24th Legislative District, covering portions of Grays Harbor, as well as Jefferson and Clallam counties, as well as the Lands Commissioner race will all be featured on the 2024 General Election.