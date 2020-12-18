      Weather Alert

Representative Derek Kilmer to hold end-of-year telephone town hall

Dec 18, 2020 @ 6:08am

6th Congressional District Congressman Derek Kilmer said in a release that on Tuesday, December 22 at 6:00 pm, he will hold the telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to answer questions from constituents. 

In addition to a discussion on recent legislation passed to support workers and families, Kilmer will be joined by Dr. Larry Corey, an expert in virology, immunology and vaccine development at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the co-leader of the vaccine testing program for the COVID-19 Prevention Network.

Dr. Corey will be on hand to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and the road ahead. 

“Even though we can’t meet in person right now, it’s important for me to hear from as many constituents as possible across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join the town hall to learn more about COVID-19 recovery, my ongoing efforts to ensure the federal government steps up to lend a hand to families and local employers, and to get your questions answered.” 

 

COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall – Tuesday, December 22, 6:00pm PT 

WHO:         Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District 

WHAT:       Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19 

WHEN:       Tuesday, December 22 at 6:00pm PT 

WHERE:     Residents of the 6th District can call to join the town hall using the following information – or listen over the internet at www.Facebook.com/Derek.Kilmer  

Town Hall Telephone Number: 877-229-8493

PIN to Access Live Event: 111435

Also On KXRO
Two registered sex offenders moving into downtown Aberdeen
Grays Harbor adds 127 cases in latest updates; Stafford Creek showing 344 total cases
4 new deaths in Grays Harbor related to COVID-19
Toys for Tots drop-off locations at local Les Schwab stores
23 year-old Elma man arrested and stolen property recovered from multiple East County burglaries