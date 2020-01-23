Report and a resolution passed to retain money for affordable housing
Aberdeen, WA – The City of Aberdeen passed a report and a resolution that would let them retain money for affordable housing.
At Wednesday’s Aberdeen City Council meeting, a report was passed that recommended the City Council authorize the resolution of intent, pursuant to HB-1406 to retain up to 0.0073% of sales and use tax already levied to encourage investments in affordable and supportive housing.
Council President Dee Anne Shaw explained that this is not a new tax.
After the report was approved, the council then passed a resolution declaring the intent of the city to adopt legislation to authorize a sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing in accordance with Substitute House Bill 1406.