Rep. Walsh invites 19th District constituents to telephone town hall on COVID-19
Aberdeen, WA – Rep. Jim Walsh is inviting 19th Legislative District constituents to discuss the COVID-19 crisis during a telephone town hall.
Aberdeen Rep. Walsh is asking constituents to join him on Monday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in a telephone town hall to discuss issues and concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The telephone town hall is like a radio call-in talk show where listeners can press the star (*) key on their telephone keypads to ask questions anytime during the program.
“This forum connects me to constituents so I can answer their questions about the government’s response to COVID-19 and provide an update on how we can safely restart our state’s economy,” said Walsh. “I invite everyone in the 19th District to join me for this event.”
- WHAT: 19th District Telephone Town Hall with Rep. Jim Walsh
- WHEN: Monday, May 4, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Call (360) 209-6593
· Press * (star key) to ask a question.