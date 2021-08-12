Rep. Rick Larsen Recommends $2 Million for Phase II of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project as Part of Federal Funding for Washington’s Second District

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) secured $2 million in federal funding for Phase II construction of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment project, as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bills that recently passed the House of Representatives. House passage of spending legislation is an important step toward realizing Compass Health’s vision for a state-of-the-art regional center to support behavioral health needs across Northwest Washington.
“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in local projects that provide vital services residents rely on and create jobs in Northwest Washington,” said Larsen. “Phase II of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus redevelopment project meets those important standards by providing a safe, state-of-the-art facility for individuals in need of behavioral health care in our community.”
The funding bills, which must still move through negotiations with the Senate, will support construction of an advanced facility for intensive behavioral health services, including 32 beds for inpatient and crisis stabilization services and other integrated programs. The new five-story, 82,000-square-foot facility will serve an estimated 1,500 adults through more than 30,000 points of service each year, helping to stabilize individuals experiencing significant behavioral health needs and assist them in transitioning to less-intensive care.
Compass Health’s project also aligns with funding objectives to support economic growth: the facility will employ 130 behavioral health and medical professionals long-term, and create an estimated 150 to 200 jobs during design and construction.
“Representative Larsen is a longtime champion for our Northwest Washington communities, and his support for this project will help set a new standard for sophistication, innovation and dignity in caring for our community members with behavioral health needs,” said Tom Sebastian, Compass Health president and CEO. “We are hopeful that Congress will recognize the significance of this project to directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing our region and alleviate strain on local hospitals, law enforcement and other safety net services.”
Compass Health expects to break ground on this second phase of its Broadway Campus Redevelopment in 2022. It recently completed Phase I of the project – 82 new units of supportive housing, helping to relieve critical homelessness issues that have been exacerbated by health and economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still in the early design stages, Phase III will focus on integrating behavioral health services with a primary healthcare clinic and pharmacy, aligning with Rep. Larsen’s vision to provide vital services in Northwest Washington that improve residents’ health outcomes and basic homeless services.
For updates and a full list of funding partners, please visit the Broadway Campus Redevelopment project page.
About Compass Health:
Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.
