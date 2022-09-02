Rep. Kilmer to hold Telephone Town Hall on Sept. 7

Representative Derek Kilmer has announced that he will be holding a telephone town hall, and residents are encouraged to participate.

On Wednesday, September 7, at 6:00pm PT, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will share information on recent legislative action and discuss concerns from residents within the 6th Congressional District.

“It’s important for me to hear from as many constituents as possible across our region,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join my upcoming telephone town hall to learn more about my ongoing work to cut costs for working families and protect our democracy, and to get your questions answered.”

Telephone Town Hall – Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:00pm PT WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District WHAT: Telephone Town Hall WHEN: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:00pm PT WHERE: Residents of the 6th District can sign-up for the telephone town hall or listen to the event live online at kilmer.house.gov/LIVE

Residents who sign-up through kilmer.house.gov/LIVE will automatically receive a call on September 7 at approximately 6:00pm PT.