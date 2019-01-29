Rep. Kilmer reschedules Montesano town hall meeting

Representative Derek Kilmer has rescheduled a town hall meeting in Montesano.
The Congressman was scheduled to visit Montesano on January 25 for a town hall meeting to receive questions from the public, but postponed the event and others in his regional tour due to votes needed to end the government shutdown. Instead, he hosted a Facebook Live event.
Kilmer announced that he will now visit the locations that needed to be canceled.
“One of the most important things I can do as an elected representative is listen to my bosses—the people of our region.” Kilmer said. “I am looking forward to hearing from the folks I represent and sharing my ideas for ways Congress can prevent future government shutdowns and focus on the issues that matter most for our region’s families and economy.”
Town hall schedule:
Jefferson County
Date: Friday, Feb. 1st
Time: 5:30pm
Location: Quilcene School Multipurpose Room
294715 US-101, Quilcene, WA 98376
Clallam County
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2nd
Time: 10:00am
Location: Peninsula College Little Theater
1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd, Port Angeles, WA 98362
Pierce County
Date: Saturday, Feb. 2nd
Time: 2:30pm
Location: Jason Lee Middle School – Auditorium
602 N. Sprague Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403
Grays Harbor County
Date: Monday, Feb. 4th
Time: 5:30pm
Location: Montesano City Hall
112 N. Main Street Montesano, WA 98563
Doors open 30 minutes prior to the listed start time.