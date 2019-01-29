Rep. Kilmer reschedules Montesano town hall meeting

Representative Derek Kilmer has rescheduled a town hall meeting in Montesano.

The Congressman was scheduled to visit Montesano on January 25 for a town hall meeting to receive questions from the public, but postponed the event and others in his regional tour due to votes needed to end the government shutdown. Instead, he hosted a Facebook Live event.

Kilmer announced that he will now visit the locations that needed to be canceled.

“One of the most important things I can do as an elected representative is listen to my bosses—the people of our region.” Kilmer said . “I am looking forward to hearing from the folks I represent and sharing my ideas for ways Congress can prevent future government shutdowns and focus on the issues that matter most for our region’s families and economy.”

Town hall schedule:

Jefferson County

Date: Friday, Feb. 1st

Time: 5:30pm

Location: Quilcene School Multipurpose Room

294715 US-101, Quilcene, WA 98376

Clallam County

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2nd

Time: 10:00am

Location: Peninsula College Little Theater

1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Pierce County

Date: Saturday, Feb. 2nd

Time: 2:30pm

Location: Jason Lee Middle School – Auditorium

602 N. Sprague Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403

Grays Harbor County

Date: Monday, Feb. 4th

Time: 5:30pm

Location: Montesano City Hall

112 N. Main Street Montesano, WA 98563

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the listed start time.