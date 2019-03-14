Rep. Kilmer in Westport Saturday to celebrate maritime heritage bill

On Saturday, March 16, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer will join local elected officials in Westport this weekend to discuss the impact of the passage of the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area Act.

The bill, included in the recently passed bipartisan lands package, designates a majority of Western Washington’s shoreline as a National Heritage Area to help promote maritime-related tourism, economic development, and maritime history as told through Washington state’s museums, historic ships, fishing culture, and other activities.

The event will include remarks by Rep. Kilmer and Westport Mayor Rob Bearden and a tour of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse conducted by Historical Society Director John Shaw.

WHO:

Representative Derek Kilmer

Washington State Representative Brian Blake

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Randy Ross

Westport Mayor Rob Bearden

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson

WHAT:

Celebration of Maritime Washington National Heritage Area Act

WHEN:

Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Noon (12:00pm PT)

WHERE:

Grays Harbor Lighthouse, 1020 W. Ocean Ave, Westport, WA 98595