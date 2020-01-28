Rep. Kilmer holding Facebook Live and Tribal Town Halls
Representative Derek Kilmer will be holding 3 events to speak to residents. The first two are Tribal Town Hall meetings on the northern side of the Olympic Peninsula while the third will be Live on Facebook for all residents.
All three events will happen in the coming weeks.
Representative Kilmer will first hold two in-person town halls, hosted by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe in Port Angeles and the Suquamish Tribe in Suquamish, and will focus on a wide variety of issues.
These events will be open to the public.
Following those events, residents of the 6th Congressional District unable to attend in person will have an opportunity to join Rep. Kilmer on Facebook Live Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5:30pm. The stream will be at http://www.facebook.com/derek.kilmer.
That video will also be available on Facebook after the event for those who could not join while the event was live.
Rep. Kilmer has held town halls in Bremerton, Port Angeles, Quilcene, Tacoma, Belfair, Poulsbo, Kingston, Gig Harbor, Montesano, Westport, Forks, over the phone, and on Facebook in the 116th Congress.
Doors open 15 minutes prior to the listed start time. Press are welcome to attend.
Port Angeles – Friday, January 31, 2020 at 5:30pm PT
Hosted by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe
Elwha Klallam Heritage Center
401 E First St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
Suquamish – Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00pm PT
Hosted by the Suquamish Tribe
Suquamish Tribal Council Chambers
18490 Suquamish Way NE
Suquamish, WA 98392
Facebook Live – Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5:30pm PT
WHO: Representative Derek Kilmer, Residents of the 6th Congressional District
WHAT: Facebook Live Town Hall
WHEN: Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5:30pm PT
WHERE: Residents of the 6th Congressional District who would like to join should log-on to Facebook.com/Derek.Kilmer for the live feed.
DETAILS: At the start of the event, a live video will appear at the top of Kilmer’s newsfeed. Participants who are logged into Facebook should click on the live video to watch the event in real time. Constituents will be invited to ask questions by entering their first name, hometown and question in the comment.
The video will also be available on Facebook after the event for those who could not join while the event was live.