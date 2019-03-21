Rep. Jim Walsh telephone town hall March 28

Rep. Jim Walsh to hold a telephone town hall on Thursday, March 28

19th District Representative Jim Walsh will be taking calls from the public and answering questions during a telephone town hall this month.

Rep. Walsh announced the telephone town hall for Thursday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents within the 19th District are encouraged to participate or listen during the event.

Households with landlines will receive an invitation by phone just before the call begins, and anyone wishing to join via cell phone may call (360) 209-6592 at the time of the event.

To ask a question, callers can press the STAR* key on their telephone keypads. When it is their turn, callers will be “live” on the air and can ask Walsh their questions.

“This is a great opportunity to connect with constituents about the issues that concern them the most. During the 2019 session, we’ve seen some bad and some good bills,” said Walsh. “It’s important to talk about how they’ll affect our communities. I’m looking forward to a productive discussion on what’s happening at the state Legislature.”

For more information, contact Rep. Jim Walsh’s office at (360) 786-7806 or email jim.walsh@leg.wa.gov.