Removing railroad tracks in Montesano will cause delays
Drivers will see delays as railroad tracks are removed in Montesano.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning anyone traveling into or out of Montesano to expect delays on the US 12/SR 107 ramps during daytime hours next week for pavement repairs.
Beginning at 8am Wednesday, Sept 18 through 4 pm Thursday, Sept. 19, anyone traveling in the area will encounter one-way alternating traffic with flaggers.
Crews will be removing abandoned rail tracks embedded in the roadway as well as concrete panels.
Work will also occur on the westbound US 12 on-ramp from South Main Street and the eastbound US 12 off-ramp onto State Route 107.
Both ramps will remain open to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday, but drivers should expect brief delays during the removal and paving portions of the project.
Updated Grays Harbor County maintenance and construction information is available online. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.