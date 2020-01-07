Relay for Life of Grays Harbor changing location, date, and length of event
The Relay for Life of Grays Harbor has a number of changes coming to the event in 2020, and an upcoming meeting will look at how the fundraiser will work this year.
The local Relay for Life event announced in December that 2020 will see a location and date change.
They say “We realize change is difficult, however we feel that in order to ensure we will continue to have a Relay, we need to adapt.”
Instead of the Seabreeze Oval in Hoquiam, the event will now be held at the Shoppes at Riverside in South Aberdeen.
According to those involved, the change will bring advantages such as more parking, lower overhead costs, a centralized location, and making weather a non factor.
In addition to the location adjustment, the event will move away from June and into mid-summer.
The 2020 event is scheduled for July 25.
On July 25, the event will also no longer be held over 2 days and will be moved to “a one day celebration event” from 10 am – 8 pm to address the issue of teams leaving before the end of the Relay.
The Relay for Life of Grays Harbor will still feature a “track” for people who want to walk and “campsites” for the teams.
At the upcoming kickoff meeting for the local Relay for Life on January 15 at 6pm in the Community Center in the Shoppes at Riverside the organizers say they will brainstorm ideas for a theme and a vision for the event.
For any questions, email trileads@ghrfl.com