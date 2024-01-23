Regional Chess Championships open to students from Grays Harbor and Pacific counties

Youth from 6th through 12th grades are invited to compete in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships.

The free, non-profit event will be held on Saturday, February 3 at Centralia College.

Both tournaments are regional championships, limited to students in western Washington who reside south and west of Pierce County.

The high school championship is both an individual and team event. Winning high school teams qualify to play in the 58th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships, to be held March 2 at Interlake High School in Bellevue.

According to organizers, last year‘s first-ever SW WA Regional saw 280 players register, with Olympia HS finishing 1st, W.F.West (Chehalis) 2nd, and Columbia River HS (Vancouver) 3rd.

Both the middle school and high school tournaments are offered free of charge, courtesy of the Washington High School Chess Association and the Chess Enrichment Association, two non-profits helping to bring the benefits of chess to students.

Advance entry is required. Beginners are welcome.

To enter, visit whsca.org for further details on each tournament.

Full tourney details at http://northwestchess.info/swwa2024.html .