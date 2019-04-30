Regional campgrounds open as weather warms up

The Olympic National Forest has announced a number of opening dates for their campgrounds throughout the peninsula, with dates scheduled for this week.

The National Forest announced that while some camping areas are already open, such as the Willaby Campground on Lake Quinault, others are opening this week. This includes the Falls Creek Campground, also on the lake, and the Satsop Center Campground near Wynoochee Dam.

Weather permitting, Falls Creek at Satsop Center will open Wednesday.

While some areas open this week, other areas are not as accessible. The Coho Campground along Wynoochee Lake will open May 18 and Campbell Tree Grove Campground along the Humptulips River will not open until May 24

The Hood Canal Ranger District will open campgrounds at noon on the dates listed:

Seal Rock Campground – April 25

Satsop Center Campground – May 1

Dungeness Forks, Collins, Hamma Hamma, Le Bar, Lena Creek, Big Creek and Brown Creek – May 17

Coho Campground – May 18

Falls View will not be opening this season; work will be done to remove root rot infected trees

On the west side of the Forest, the Pacific Ranger District will be opening the following campgrounds:

Willaby Campground– April 15

Klahowya Campground – April 26

Falls Creek Campground – May 1, weather permitting

Gatton Creek Campground – May 1, weather permitting

Campbell Tree Grove Campground – May 24

Klahanie Campground will remain closed for the season

For further information about recreational opportunities on the Olympic National Forest, go here to research specific campgrounds to learn more about what they offer.

For information about the Olympic National Forest, go here. To follow the Forest on Twitter, click here.