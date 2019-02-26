Red Cross teams with Game of Thrones on upcoming blood drives

A “severe shortage” of type O blood has the Red Cross conducting blood drives locally and partnering with HBO to offer incentives for donors.

In a release from the Red Cross, they say that due to the shortage, they urge type O donors, as well as eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types, to give now to ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted this winter. They will be in Grays Harbor over the next week at multiple locations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Grays Harbor

Aberdeen

2/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wishkah Valley High School, 4640 Wishkah Road

3/6/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 224, 105 E Heron St

Hoquiam

3/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge Hoquiam, 624 K Street, PO Box 484

Montesano

2/26/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Montesano Junior High School, 303 N Church

3/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Chapel of Montesano, 303 Pioneer Ave W

Ocean Shores

3/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Beach Senior HS, 336 State Route 115

Westport

3/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ocosta High School, 2580 S Montesano St

_______________

King

Auburn

3/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Church of LDS Auburn M St, 625 M St NE

Bellevue

3/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 10777 NE 10th St.

Newcastle

3/12/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Avalon Newcastle Commons, 13398 Newcastle Commons Dr

Renton

3/16/2019: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., John L Scott Real Estate, 4735 NE 4th St

Seattle

3/20/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., SeaTac Airport, 17801 International Blvd

3/21/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., SeaTac Airport, 17801 International Blvd

3/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S

_______________

Kitsap

Bremerton

3/28/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., WA State Patrol, 4811 W Werner Rd

_______________

Lewis

Centralia

3/18/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sharon Care Center, 1509 Harrison Ave

Chehalis

3/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., LDS – Chehalis Ward, 2195 Jackson Highway

3/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 128 NW Prindle ST, PO Box 710

_______________

Snohomish

Everett

3/26/2019: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., WSU, 915 N. Broadway

_______________

Thurston

Olympia

3/13/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Church of LDS Olympia Stake, 600 Overhulse Road NW

Rochester

3/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino, 12888 SW 188th Avenue

Tumwater

3/12/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cardinal CG, 700 Pat Kennedy Way SW

3/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Littlerock Family Medicine, 6981 Littlerock Rd SW, Ste 101

As an incentive for donors, HBO and the Red Cross have partnered to ask fans and blood donors to Bleed #ForTheThrone at upcoming donation locations in March.

“This is the largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company in Red Cross history – with six days of coordinated giving March 7-12 from fans and blood donors at blood drives in 43 states across the U.S., including an immersive blood drive experience at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.”

As part of the partnership, fans who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through March 17 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses. Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.*

Additionally, those who come to donate March 7-12 will also receive exclusive Game of Thrones swag including a T-shirt, stickers to unlock a unique Snapchat filter and other items, while supplies last.

“Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type, helping patients facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies every day. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.”

The Red Cross tells KXRO that currently they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. They say that due to recent snowstorms and severe weather, this has forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Individuals of all blood types – especially type O – are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).