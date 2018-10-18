Recreational crabbing in Willapa Bay opens early

Sport crabbers will be able to set their pots in Willapa Bay in the fall two weeks earlier than in the past after the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the change at a meeting Monday.

The commission agreed to allow recreational crabbers to set pots in Willapa Bay on November 15. WDFW staff proposed the change to provide more opportunity for recreational crabbers and to reduce gear conflicts with commercial crabbers.

In their meeting summary, is states that prior the recreational crab fishery opened on the same day that the commercial fishery, however, the commercial fishery is allowed to put pots in the water 73-hours prior to opening. They said that allowing the entire coastal recreational crab pot fishery to open two weeks earlier would reduce gear conflict and provide recreational anglers with the opportunity to access fishing areas that are common to both commercial and recreational.

Following comments from the Quinault Indian Nation about the proposal and an overlap with their fishing area in Grays Harbor and the area north of Point Chehalis, they revised the recommendation to only adjust Willapa Bay.

Also at the meeting in Olympia on Monday, commissioners reviewed the outcomes of a 5-year-old policy that significantly changed salmon fisheries on the Columbia River.

The Columbia River Basin Salmon Management Policy, approved by the commission in 2013, is designed to promote orderly fisheries, wild salmon and steelhead conservation, and economic stability in the state’s fishing industry. Strategies for achieving those goals includes allocating more salmon to sport fisheries, promoting the use of alternative fishing gear in commercial fisheries and increasing the production/releases of salmon in off-channel areas.

Commissioners took public comment on the salmon policy and heard panel discussions that included representatives from conservation organizations as well as commercial and recreational fishing groups.

The commission’s review of the Columbia River policy will continue next month during a meeting in Vancouver with Oregon commissioners. More information on that meeting will be available online in the coming weeks at https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/meetings.html.