Recovery efforts following fire leads to new recovery needs

Recovery of the Aberdeen Armory building uncovered a theft.

Aberdeen Parks Director Stacie Barnum gave an update on the ongoing efforts to retrieve and restore items within the burned out Armory building, and she tells KXRO that as artifacts have been coming out of the Armory, it was discovered that some items were stolen.

She says in a release that a neighbor noticed that a plywood board securing an opening had been removed and reported it to the city. While the break-in happened on September 18th, missing items weren’t discovered until weeks later when the recovery company was allowed to go in.

Items reported missing include rifles, guns, a button collection, a check book, bank information, Ipads, and cash cards. Barnum says that the check book, bank info, and cash cards belonged to the Senior Center and the iPads belonged to CCAP. Both organizations are aware.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180.