Recommendations for orca include increased local Chinook recovery

A Washington state task force on critically endangered Northwest orcas has offered its full slate of recommendations to Gov. Jay Inslee ahead of the next legislative session.

The task force listed approximately three dozen recommendations to save a population that is at its lowest in over 30 years.

Gov. Inslee stated, “I will review these recommendations over the coming weeks, and my staff and I will assess each one for the most impact in the short and long-term. I will roll out my budget and policy priorities in mid-December for consideration during the 2019 Legislative Session.”

The first goal listed by the group would be to increase Chinook abundance by restoring and acquiring salmon habitat and food sources. This includes a recommendation that emphasizes “large-scale estuary restoration programs” with focus on certain rivers, including the Chehalis. Grant funding for restoration that increases Chinook recovery in the short term would be prioritized.

Other recommendations could mean temporarily suspending whale-watching boat tours focused on those whales, purchases of habitat, greater emphasis of laws to protect salmon, an increase of hatchery production, and other plans.

Inslee said he will review the proposals before finalizing his state budget and policy priorities next month.

Southern Resident Killer Whale Recovery and Task Force