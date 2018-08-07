Reckless driving and DUI lead to injuries and 4 hour road closure

A DUI in Central Park ended in 2 people being sent to the hospital, a road blocked for hours, and a charge of vehicular assault.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 22 year old Aberdeen man was driving a 2012 Kia Sportage toward Aberdeen in Central Park when it struck a 43 year old Tenino man in a 2018 Kenworth tanker truck.

The Sportage deflected off the tanker and struck a 2011 Dodge Dakota driven by a 54 year old Montesano man. Both the Sportage and Dakota rolled, blocking the westbound lanes.

The 2 local men were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. The Tenino driver was not injured.

Both vehicles were totaled. The Kenworth had reportable damage, but was driven from the scene.

Highway 12 was fully blocked for approximately 4 hours.

WSP says that the Aberdeen man was driving recklessly, leading to the accident. He faces charges of DUI and Vehicular Assault.