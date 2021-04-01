Recent jump in Pacific County case numbers due to “data cleaning”
Pacific County, WA – A recent jump in COVID-19 case numbers in Pacific County is not due to new cases.
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency says that data cleaning took place on March 24, resulting in the county’s total case count increasing.
They say that these cases occurred over the course of the pandemic and do not represent a recent increase of cases.
Pacific County’s total number of positive cases now sits at 847.
Pacific County Emergency Management says there are 13 active cases that are currently being monitored by Public Health in the county.
During the course of the pandemic there have been 28 hospitalizations and 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pacific County.
More information from the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency can be found in their full release linked below.
Pacific County Status Report 119 3-31-2021