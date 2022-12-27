Razor clam digging remains on pause due to toxin levels
The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced.
Razor clam test results released on Dec. 22 indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches remain above the health guidelines for safe consumption set by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) officials.
“While many had to change their holiday razor clamming plans, we are looking forward to some many excellent digging opportunities in the months ahead,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “With that in mind, we’ll continue to work closely with our partners at WDOH to closely monitor razor clam toxin levels and reopen harvest as soon as clams are safe to eat.”
Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW learned from similar algae bloom events in the past that razor clams can be very slow to have domoic acid leave their meat tissue. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW’s domoic acid webpage.
WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation.
WDOH requires two test samples taken at least 10 days apart (depending on tides and weather) must fall under the health guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging.
WDFW crews collected razor clams recently from all three areas (north, middle and south) on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.
“As you can see below, the levels on these beaches remain above the action level. This collection occurred on better tides with low surf and good weather, allowing us to sample clams from lower sections of beach at each area. While there is no longer domoic acid present in our water samples, you can see that that these clams still have elevated levels in their meat tissue. This means there will be no harvest on any beaches for the foreseeable future. More samples from all beaches will be collected on the next low tides series as surf and weather allow.”
Below are the most recent toxin levels provided by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) for Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) or Domoic Acid, Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) and Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP).
These samples were all collected on 12/19/2022.
Long Beach Area (north)
- domoic acid = 36 ppm
- PSP = <38 ug/100g
- DSP = none detected
Long Beach Area (middle)
- domoic acid = 37 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = NTD
Long Beach Area (south)
- domoic acid = 36 ppm
- PSP = <38 ug/100g
- DSP = none detected
These samples were all collected on 12/18/2022.
Twin Harbors Area (north)
- domoic acid = 36 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = <1 ug/100g
Twin Harbors Area (middle)
- domoic acid = 21 ppm
- PSP = <38 ug/100g
- DSP = none detected
Twin Harbors Area (south)
- domoic acid = 20 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
Copalis Area (north)
- domoic acid = 27 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = <1 ug/100g
Copalis Area (middle)
- domoic acid = 22 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = 1 ug/100g
Copalis Area (south)
- domoic acid = 21 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
Mocrocks (north)
- domoic acid = 23 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = <1 ug/100g
Mocrocks (middle)
- domoic acid = 28 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = none detected
Mocrocks (south)
- domoic acid = 22 ppm
- PSP = none detected
- DSP = <1 ug/100g
These results along with previous results are posted on our web site at: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/basics/domoic-acid/levels
WDFW plans to announce future opportunities once marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.
For more information, go to the WDFW’s razor clam webpage and the DOH webpage. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.