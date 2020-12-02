Rayonier awards grants to nonprofit organizations in Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor, WA – Rayonier awarded $55,500 to 34 local nonprofit organizations to help address key community needs in Oregon and Washington.
Recipients of the award were recognized individually this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual special awards breakfasts were canceled.
The recipients will use the funds to help meet a range of needs in communities in Oregon and Washington, including civic and cultural, educational, environmental, natural resources, and health and human services programs.
Virtual environmental science education, career learning opportunities for students at risk, literacy programs for both kids and adults, are some examples of the programs that the Rayonier Community Fund is supporting.
The local recipients include: Coastal Harvest, Connections, Dispute Resolution Center of Grays Harbor, Family Promise of Grays Harbor, Grays Harbor Youth Works, Hoquiam Association for Kids, Hoquiam Beautification, Polson Park & Museum Historical Society, and the YMCA of Grays Harbor.
“These organizations provide vital support to kids, families and those in need across our communities” said Bill Monahan, Director, Western Forest Resources.
Altogether, in 2020 Rayonier, through the Rayonier Community Fund, plans to grant close to $310,000 across the United States.
Approximately, 20% of those funds will be distributed in communities in Oregon and Washington to the following organizations:
Clallam County Historical Society
Clallam County Literacy Council
Concerned Citizens
Forks Alternative School
Forks Community Food Bank
Forks Elementary School
NatureBridge
The Caring Place of West Clallam Co
United Way of Clallam County
Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County
Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation
Coastal Harvest
Connections, a Center for Healthy Families
Dispute Resolution Center of Grays Harbor
Family Promise of Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor Youth Works
Grays River Grange
Hoquiam Association for Kids
Hoquiam Beautification / City of Hoquiam
MultiCare Health Foundation
Pacific Education Institute
Polson Park & Museum Historical Society
WCLA Log a Load for Kids Program
YMCA of Grays Harbor
Chimacum Back Pack for Kids program
Fishline Food Bank
Friends of Swansonville for Jefferson County
Historical Society
Martha and Mary Caring for Children and Seniors
South Kitsap School District
United Way of Kitsap County
Coos County Logging Museum
Coos Watershed Association
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
Oregon Women in Timber