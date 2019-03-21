Raymond woman arrested for distributing methamphetamine

Following an arrest of a woman in South Bend for distributing methamphetamine, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office announced a Raymond woman has also been arrested.

In a release they tell KXRO that a search warrant was served March 15 on a home in the 200 block of 13th Street in Raymond following a month and a half long narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to conduct methamphetamine purchases from Fuller using confidential informants.

Raymond Police assisted the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office with the warrant.

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Makaylah C. Fuller, was arrested at the scene without incident.

In a bedroom at the home, the Sheriff’s Office says that bags of suspected methamphetamine were found, along with various narcotics paraphernalia.

Fuller was transported to the Pacific County Jail where she was booked for 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Fuller also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Bail was set at $ 100,000.00.