Raymond students returning to school building next week
Raymond is the latest local school to announce a return to in-person learning.
The school district announced that students in grades K-6 will begin returning to school on October 5.
Half of the students will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays; this is called the “A” group.
The other half, the “B” group, will attend the school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A letter was sent to families that identified what group their children have been assigned.
“If your students will be riding a bus, please ask them to sit as a family group. You should anticipate the bus will pick them up at approximately the same time, as has been done in the past. If you do not know what time that is, you may call the transportation office at 360-942-3302.”
With the return to classroom learning, the district reminds parents that all children must wear a mask both on the bus and in school. It must be a mask, not a bandana or gaiter.
Each child must bring, every day, a form, signed by a parent, that states he/she is not showing signs of illness. Students will receive a package of these forms on their first day of school.
Students in grades 7-12 will return to school on 10/19/2020.
Preschool will remain remote for now.
The district says that if parents will not be sending their child back to school, they ask them to call the school to discuss options.
They add that it is critical that children who show symptoms of COVID-19, the flu or any other illness, not be sent to school.