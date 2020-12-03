      Weather Alert

Raymond Schools looking for Superintendent; asking the public what they want

Dec 3, 2020 @ 6:21am

The Raymond School District is asking residents to weigh-in on what they want out of the next Superintendent.

The district posted a poll for parents and community members to give input into the search and hiring of a new superintendent.

The online questionnaire is available now that asks questions regarding what residents feel are the strengths and challenges of the district are, and what the priorities should be going forward.

In addition to the questionnaire, the district will hold a Zoom meeting on December 8 at 7:00 pm to explain the process.

December 8 meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7703160847

Online Questionaaire: https://forms.gle/JVMpfAmCUsUpYvEn9

Also On KXRO
Former Grays Harbor College President has died due to COVID-19
Aberdeen man arrested for burglary charges
Grays Harbor tops 1000 COVID cases; local counties each add over 50 since Thanksgiving
COVID-19
Over 80 inmates at Stafford Creek test positive for COVID
Aberdeen School District to use health & wellness pods for athletes and other students