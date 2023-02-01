Raymond Elementary now offering Transitional Kindergarten

The Raymond School District has announced that Transitional Kindergarten is now available for Raymond Elementary.

In an announcement from the district, they said that the opportunity is available now, and there are only a few spots available.

Transitional Kindergarten features an all day, five-day-a-week program, taught by a certified teacher.

The district says that the purpose of the transitional program is to assist students become more successful in kindergarten and beyond.

Students in this class would eat breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria, have recess, and attend P.E. and Library time, just like their older peers.

Families interested in the program will need to complete a registration packet.

Children who will be five years old by August 31, 2023 and who are not already enrolled in a preschool program are eligible.

Residents with questions can contact Raymond Elementary Principal Kristine Boisen at 360-942-3415.