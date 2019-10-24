Raymond City Council vacancy as councilmember steps down
There is a vacancy on the Raymond City Council.
At their meeting on Monday, the council heard from Mayor Tony Nordin that councilman Kaley Hanson had handed in a letter announcing his resignation.
Hanson, a local business owner, was elected in 2017 to the seat, winning 67.34% of the vote over Lareina Garcia.
Nordin issued his thanks to Hanson for his time on the council.
The City Council has not officially announced a request for applications to serve the remainder of Hanson’s term, which is expected to be included in the 2021 election as a short term/full term position for any resident.