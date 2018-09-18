Rally racing returns to Grays Harbor

The Tour de Forest Rally is back.

Rally racers will be on Montesano roads once again as a the event is revived in October.

According to the American Rally Association,

“Started in 1978 by the Rainier Auto Sports Club, Tour de Forest quickly grew to National prominence. Over the next five years, Tour de Forest saw talented competitors challenge each other for national championships. The event was a highly-contested battleground between legendary rally drivers Rod Millen and John Buffum. Each took two wins on the Olympic National Forest stage roads over a four year fight. 30 years later, ARA drivers now have the opportunity to add to that tradition of close fights and talented on the edge driving.”

The organization says that the event is being brought back this year after being last run in 1983.

“the rally represents an exciting new challenge for ARA competitors, placing teams on stage roads unseen in rally competition for thirty-five years”.

Starting October 6 at 8am in Montesano, cars will be lined in front of the Grays Harbor courthouse for the Parc Expose, when residents and race cans can meet competitors and look at the cars up close before they head out to the stages.

At 9am, the racers will head 21 miles up the Wynoochee Valley Road for the race stages.

The Tour de Forest Rally will be the final event of the ARA National Series, and a potential Championship deciding round.

On Sunday, racing moves to the Shelton area, with an 8am Parc Expose before racing in the State Capital.

The event is sponsored by DirtFish Rally School who will have a trailer at Spectator stages with hand outs and items for sale.

More information at the official race website.