Railroad work will bring Monte-Brady Road closure

Drivers in East County should plan on using an alternating route due to railroad work.
Grays Harbor County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka sent an alert to inform drivers of upcoming repairs that will require a full closure of the Monte-Brady Road.
Beginning on Monday, July 18 and running through Wednesday, July 20, the Monte-Brady Road between the railroad tracks and the Monte-Elma Road will be closed.
Zabiaka says that the closure is being done so that the railroad can perform updates at the railroad crossing.
Anyone traveling through that area will need to detour around the work.