Quinault Beach Resort & Casino set for May 26 opening, with caveats
In a release it states that the local casino and resort will open in phases.
The Quinault Beach Resort and Casino will reopen in phases as follows:
- May 26 at Noon to Quinault Nation tribal members only
- May 27 at 10 a.m. to Grays Harbor County residents and Quinault Nation tribal members only
- May 28 at 10 a.m. to the general public
“The Quinault Indian Nation is committed to following best available science to safely reopen our businesses and the local economy,” said Quinault Indian Nation President Fawn Sharp. “New and emerging science will be our guide to ensure we continually update best practices to protect the health of our employees and guests.”
The property will reopen with limited capacity. The hotel will be open with safety protocols. The casino will reopen for slot-play exclusively. All casino employees are being tested for COVID-19 prior to the reopening.
The resort will be asking guests to wear masks and taking temperatures at the door in addition to the other safety precautions that will be in place. Of note, the casino will open as non-smoking at this time. The property has implemented safety and additional sanitation protocols in every department and provided training to all employees.
“We are very excited to welcome guests back for a safe and fun experience at the property,” said Don Kajans, General Manager of the property. “We know everyone will do their best to practice safe distancing and follow other recommended safety protocols.”
The Ocean Lounge and the Bistro will be open for dine-in & take out with limited capacity. The Ocean Lounge and the Circle Bar will be open for food and drinks. Emily’s restaurant and the Buffet will be closed at this time.
What to expect:
- Entry will be limited to the east and main entry doors. Temperature checks will be maintained at each entry.
- Physical distancing measures implemented throughout the property.
- Acrylic barriers have been installed between most slot machines, guest-facing counters and dining areas.
- Enhanced cleaning during operational hours.
- Deep-cleaning of the entire property every night while the casino is closed from 2am-10am.
- Additional sanitizer stations placed throughout the resort for guest convenience.
- Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available for team members and guests.
- Signage promoting effective cleanliness and PPE usage posted throughout the resort.
Get the most up to date information about what to expect by visiting www.quinaultbeachresort.com.