Quigg sworn in as Port Commissioner

Tom Quigg was sworn in on Tuesday to his seat on the Port of Grays Harbor District Commission.

Quigg was selected by Commissioners Pinnick and Papac in November to replace Commissioner Jack Thompson following his passing in October.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Port team and look forward to working to fulfill Jack Thompson’s legacy of making Grays Harbor a better place to live, work and do business,” stated Commissioner Tom Quigg.

Quigg is a life-long resident of Grays Harbor and has a background in both marine construction and real estate, selling his interest in Windermere Grays Harbor in 2016 while continuing to be a Commercial/Industrial real estate broker with Windermere Real Estate in Aberdeen.

Quigg also has an extensive history of involvement throughout the Grays Harbor Community including being a founding member of the Grays Harbor Shipping Club and a Board member of the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

Tom lives in Aberdeen with his fiancée, Pat. Together they have 5 grown children.

The Port Commission Board was also re-organized to reflect the recent appointment. The Board for the remainder of 2018 will be Stan Pinnick as President, Phil Papac as Vice President, and Tom Quigg as Secretary. Commissioner Quigg will serve until the next regularly scheduled Port Commission election in November 2019, at which time Mr. Quigg and any District 2 registered voter seeking to run for the position may stand for election for the remainder of Commissioner Thompson’s original term, ending December 31, 2023.

More information on the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities and operations is available at portofgraysharbor.com.