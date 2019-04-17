Purses increase for Grays Harbor race season

Grays Harbor Raceway announced that purses for all classes have been increased by over $17,000 for their regular weekly shows.

The raceway announced;

360 Sprint Class will increase from $1,200 to $1,400 to win and 2nd place from $800 to $900. The start money has increased from $220 to $300.

Street Stocks will increase from $160 to $180 to win and 2nd from $145 to $160.The Start money has increased from $50 to $70.

Modified Class will increase the start money from $100 to $125 and added money to each position all the way up to 6th place.

Midget Class will increase the start money from $80 to $100 with added money to each position all the way up to 4th place.

There has also been an increase for the B mains in all classes (above the $17,000).

The Outlaw Tuner Class will have a purse for the first time of over 3,500 for the season.

The Washington Modified Tour will increase from $500 to $600 to win and added money to each position through 18th at $125 (up from $100).

Purse information can be found at www.graysharborraceway.com/rules