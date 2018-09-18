PUD worker Helen Berglund commended for life saving efforts

The Grays Harbor PUD Commissioners highlighted an employee for possibly saving a life while on the job.

On Monday, Grays Harbor PUD Customer Service Collector Helen Berglund was recognized for “persistence and compassion” following an event this summer that “may have been the difference between life and death for a woman in distress”.

According to a release, on Monday the Commissioners commended Berglund for coming to the aid on a woman that she found on the floor of her home.

In the release, they say that Berglund arrived at and East Grays Harbor County home in late July, and after knocking on the door and getting no response, she heard the woman calling for help from inside. They say that when she looked through a glass door, she could see the elderly woman laying on the ground. The door was unlocked, so Helen went inside and the woman said she had been laying on the ground for several hours, unable to move. Helen called 911 and stayed with the woman until the ambulance arrived.

“Helen went the extra mile for this woman and it may have saved her life,” said Board President Arie Callaghan. “As soon as she heard a call for help, she jumped into action. That’s heroic.”

“I truly believe Helen saved a life that day,” said General Manager Dave Ward. “Given the remote location of the home, the woman’s weakened state and the extreme heat that occurred over the following days; it is possible that without Helen’s actions this story may have had a tragic end.”

Helen was given a letter of commendation at the Monday meeting.