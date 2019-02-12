PUD to take emergency outage February 12 in Moclips
By KXRO News
|
Feb 11, 2019 @ 8:27 PM

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that their crews will take an emergency power outage in Moclips on Tuesday from 8:30 – 11:30 AM.

The outage will impact around 40 customers on Railroad Ave (including 4th, 5th and 6th Streets) and Pacific Ave.

They say that the impacted customers have received a phone call notifying them of the outage.

“During the outage, crews will complete the replacement of 11 poles to better serve system reliability.”

The outage time of 3 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at anytime as work is completed.

As always, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items prior to the outage and leave them disconnected until after power has been fully restored.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Seven day clam dig starts Friday Aberdeen Transportation Benefit District gets extension approval Delays for Wednesday, February 13 New parking at ball fields in Pioneer Park moving forward Multiple accidents due to snowy weather Aberdeen State of Emergency declared to provide overnight shelter
Comments