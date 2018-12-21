PUD still working on outages throughout Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor PUD crews are dealing with multiple outages and at one point yesterday they said that over 16,000 were without power.

Communications & Government Relations Director Ian Cope told KXRO this morning that crews were able to get most of the larger outages back online.

Cope said the outages were spread throughout the county.

The PUD said that about 40 personnel in all were in the field working on restoration efforts and Cope said the damage was more than just downed lines.

If your power is still out and you would like to report it, call the PUD’s outage reporting line at 360-537-3721.

Below is the report from the PUD at about 8:55 a.m. Friday Dec. 21st, 2018.

Highlights- power back to Delezenne Rd, crews on scene in Clearwater and Taholah.

PUD crews are dealing with multiple outages:

All servicmen and four crews (40 personnel in all) are in the field working on restoration efforts.

On the North Beach, Moonstone Beach and Taholah are still without power. Crews have found downed and damaged wire that will have to be repaired and replaced. Expect several hours before power is restored.

Crews are also aware of a number of scattered outages throughout the county, including Central Park, Lake Aberdeen, North Aberdeen and East County. Those outages may not be restored until late today.

PUD crews have made restorations in the following areas:

Crews have restored power to the Sund Rd and the Delezenne Rd.

Crews have completed repairs in Artic and North River Road.

In North Grays Harbor, power has been restored to Neilton, Amanda Park , Lake Quinault and Kalaloch.

Ocean Shores and Oyehut are restored.

Axford Prairie In the area US 101 to Humptulips has been restored. US 101 to Dekay Road and Ocean Beach Road has been restored.

Power has been restored in Montesano (Clemmons Rd, Devonshire Rd, Alder Grove).

Moclips – Crews have restored Powell and Burrows Roads, Pacific Beach, Coplalis Crossing, Langley Hill, Moclips, Seabrook, and the Ocean Beach road back to Copalis.

Central Park – crews have removed a trampoline from the lines at Deer Park and have restored power to around 400 impacted customers.

Aberdeen – Bay, 1st, 2nd, Morgan, Pacific.

East Hoquiam Rd, Whishkah Rd south to Johnson Dr.

Cedarville – Oakville, Porter and areas of South Bank Rd are back on.